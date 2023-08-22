Britain recorded a budget deficit of 4.3 billion pounds ($5.49 billion) in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to public sector net borrowing, excluding state-owned banks, of 5.0 billion pounds.

In the first four months of the financial year, borrowing stood at 56.6 billion pounds, 13.7 billion pounds more than the same period last year.

Borrowing by the government soared during the coronavirus pandemic and has been pushed up further by last year's energy price surge which prompted the government to spend around 40 billion pounds in subsidies for households and businesses. ($1 = 0.7831 pounds) (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by William Schomberg)



