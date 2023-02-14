The pace of growth in basic pay in Britain sped up again in the last three months of 2022, underscoring the Bank of England's worries about inflationary heat in the economy, but other data published on Tuesday suggested a cooling in the labour market.

Pay excluding bonuses rose by 6.7%, its fastest since records began in 2001 apart from during the coronavirus pandemic when changes in incomes were distorted by furloughs of workers.

However, total pay grew by an annual 5.9% in the October-to-December period, the slowest increase since the three months to July last year.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the ex-bonuses measure to increase by 6.5% and total pay to rise by 6.2%.

The pace of pay growth in Britain is being monitored closely by the BoE as it gauges how much higher to raise interest rates.

Sterling rose against the U.S. dollar and the euro immediately after the data before easing back.

The ONS said the unemployment rate held at 3.7% in the three months to December, in line with forecasts by economists polled by Reuters and not far above its lowest level in almost 50 years.

But there were signs of further weakening in the labour market.

Vacancies in the November-to-January period fell for a seventh time in a row, down by 76,000 to 1.134 million.

And economic inactivity rate - or the share of people not in work and not looking for it - fell in the three months to December to 21.4%, 0.3 percentage points lower than the previous three-month period.

The ONS said there was a record high net flow out of economic inactivity during the October-to-December period as people moved into work, potentially easing one of the BoE's concerns about the labour market. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton)



