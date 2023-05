LONDON - Britain has assessed how to minimise the risk of escalation caused by its donation of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

"The key here is to give Ukraine that capability. To defend itself," Wallace told parliament.

"What I can say is, throughout this process, we always make sure we gift having examined minimising escalation and provocation unnecessarily to the Russian state."

