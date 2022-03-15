PHOTO
LONDON- The British government said on Tuesday it had added 350 new listings under its Russia sanctions regime and nine new listings under its cyber sanctions regime.
(Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
