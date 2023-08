ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed in a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the revival of Black Sea grain initiative, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Saturday.

The two top diplomats also discussed a normalisation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the security of the Black Sea and NATO enlargement during the call, the source said.

