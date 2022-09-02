President of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, who is also a Tory peer, or member of the House of Lords, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme that the new prime minister must implement COVID-19 style support measures as the country enters recession.

She told the programme: “We still believe, currently, that we are going into recession now,” and urged the government to take immediate action.

Crippling economic conditions, with a combination of post-Brexit, post-COVID-19, a weak pound and spiralling energy costs mean big businesses will struggle, SMEs will be forced to close their doors permanently and up to two thirds of the country’s pubs could be shut down if the issue is not addressed urgently, said McGregor-Smith.

“We cannot be in a situation where more and more businesses are shutting down because of costs that are absolutely out of their control,” she said.

Businesses cannot borrow further money having already taken out loans to survive the pandemic, she said, and have faced increased costs for National Insurance as of April 2022 as well as rising inflation, expected to be more than 14% by the end of the year.

Companies were granted £22 billion (AED 93.4 billion) across 4.5 million in payments to support them during the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, and similar measures were needed to support them through the current crisis.

The battle for the ruling Conservative Party leadership, between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, will conclude this weekend and see a new UK Prime Minister installed on Monday, with Truss widely expected to be the victor.

McGregor-Smith said she had not been party to any discussions with Sunak or Truss during their campaigns for the leadership, to understand their future plans, but reiterated the urgency of acting now, saying it would not prevent the UK recession, but make the duration of it shorter.

“The stagflation recession of 2022-2023 will hit household finances hard: household real purchasing power forecast to be lower by year-end 2023 than in 2007 before the financial crisis. It's hard to overstate how painful this is for the electorate,” according to Elliot Hentov, Head of Macro Policy Research at SSGA.

“The Bank of England’s eager response to bring down high inflation will also come at the expense of lower growth, despite the incoming PM’s various fiscal initiatives to help buffer the energy price shock,” he added.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

