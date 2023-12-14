The Swiss National Bank is focused on maintaining access to cash so that its use by consumers and companies remains unrestricted, Vice Chairman Martin Schlegel said on Thursday.

"Any threat of a downward spiral within the cash system should be countered at an early stage," said Schlegel in a speech after the central bank made its latest interest rates decision.

The Swiss National Bank is in the process of assembling a broad-based group of experts, Schlegel said, with the aim of identifying challenges to cash distribution and developing solutions.

The Swiss National Bank and the Federal Finance Administration held a first roundtable on cash in October. (Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Miranda Murray)



