The Swiss National Bank does not aim to fine tune inflation within its price stability target of 0-2%, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday, but it is committed to "determined action" to bring price rises under control.

"However, when faced with large shocks that increase the risk of persistent movements of inflation away from the range, determined action is necessary, irrespective of whether these movements are below or above the range," Jordan said in a speech at the start of a meeting of central bankers being held in Zurich. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)



