Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.4 percent in September from the previous month and were up 4.0 percent from the same month last year, the statistics office (SCB) said on Friday.

Excluding volatile energy prices, inflation was 6.9%.

The Riksbank forecast headline inflation of 3.75% on an annual basis and 6.6%, excluding energy prices.

Analysts saw 3.8% and 6.8% respectively.

Headline inflation was 4.7% in August and, excluding energy, 7.2%.

Price pressures have been falling fast in recent months as the effects of eight back-to-back rate hikes have slowed the economy.

But with inflation surprising on the upside in September, the Riksbank will be concerned it is not falling fast enough.

At its most recent policy meeting in September , the Riksbank left the door open to further tightening and said rates need to remain high for some time to ensure that inflation is tamed.

The central bank targets 2% headline inflation.

