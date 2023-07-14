Consumer prices in Sweden grew faster than expected in June, figures from the statistics office showed on Friday, adding pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further to rein in inflation.

Consumer prices, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.9% in June from the previous month and were up 6.4% from the same month last year, the statistics office said.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation on an annual basis.

Stripping out volatile energy prices - a measure the central bank is looking closely at - underlying inflation was 8.1% on the year.

For headline inflation, analysts had forecast 6.1% and underlying inflation at 7.9%.

At the end of June, the Riksbank raised rates by a quarter-percentage-point to 3.75%. At least one more hike is expected, before the tightening cycle comes to an end.

Lars Kristian Feste, head of fixed income at Ohman Fonder said the data presented a headache for the Riksbank and much work remained to bring inflation down to 2%.

"There is no doubt that the Riksbank will raise the interest rate in September. It is very likely that there will be an increase in December as well, so that the policy rate will reach 4.25% by the New Year," he said in an e-mailed comment.

Inflation seems to have peaked, but it remains uncomfortably high. In the minutes of the Riksbank's rate decision, published on Monday, several governors said that the risk that inflation becomes entrenched above the 2% target had increased.

Central banks have pushed up rates at a record pace over the last year. Economic growth is slowing and the strain of higher rates has revealed fault lines in the financial system but inflation has started to come down.

Earlier this week, U.S. June consumer prices registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Christina Fincher)



