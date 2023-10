Consumers in Sweden were marginally more optimistic in October, but industry sentiment weakened, data from the NIER think tank showed on Thursday.

The overall index fell to 84.7 points from an upwardly revised 86.0 points with sentiment declining in the building sector and among manufacturers.

Consumer confidence rose to 70.1 points from an upwardly revised 69.4 points the previous month. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)