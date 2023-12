The Swedish government on Thursday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2024 while predicting a somewhat smaller contraction than previously expected in 2023.

The government predicted GDP would rise by 0.6% in 2024, down from a previous expectation of a 1.0% rise, while contracting 0.5% this year, up from a 0.8% decline seen previously. (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)