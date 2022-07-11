Sweden's central bank will prioritize bringing down inflation over risks to growth, rate-setters said in the minutes of its most recent policy meeting, published on Monday.

"Several members also emphasized that they are prepared to do what is necessary to bring inflation down, even if this were to lead to weaker developments in the real economy in the near term," the central bank said in a summary of the monetary policy discussions.

At the end of June, the Riksbank delivered its biggest hike in more than 20 years, taking the benchmark rate to 0.75% from 0.25%, and said rates would hit about 2% around the beginning of next year. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Anna Ringstrom)



Reuters