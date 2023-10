Inflation in Sweden was a bit higher than expected in September but it is not a given that the central bank will raise its policy rate at the next meeting, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

Thedeen said data would be key with a further inflation print for October due to be published before the next rate decision and that there was a possibility that the Riksbank would "wait and see" at the meeting in late November. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Louise Rasmussen)