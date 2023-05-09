Inflation should fall back this year and the pace of rate hikes can slow, but uncertainty is high and policy could change depending on incoming data, the minutes of the central bank's most recent policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

The Riksbank raised the policy rate to 3.50% from 3.0% at the meeting.

"If the information about Swedish inflation and economic developments points towards increased or prolonged inflationary pressures, I will advocate a higher policy rate than is indicated in our interest rate path," Central Bank Governor Erik Thedeen said in the minutes.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)