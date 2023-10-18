September inflation in Sweden was higher than expected by the central bank, but with another inflation outcome due before the next policy meeting and other data to consider, a rate hike is not a done deal, Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.

"On the margin it was disappointment which illustrates the risks on the upside for inflation," Floden told reporters.

"But we have to weight that against the risks on the downside, which are mainly related to the development in the economy." (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Louise Rasmussen)