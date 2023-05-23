Monetary policy should "lean against the wind" in some cases where risks are building up in the financial system, Swedish central bank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

"When interest rates are low for a long period of time, it can be difficult to know in advance where in the system the main risks lie," Thedeen said in the text of a speech published by the Riksbank.

"In some situations it may therefore be reasonable to use the policy rate as a complement to macroprudential policy, as the policy rate has a broad impact on financial markets." (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)



