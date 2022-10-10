Sweden's government should not adjust mortgage-repayment rules to ease the burden on households struggling with higher prices and rising interest rates as it would send the wrong signal to the public, central bank head Stefan Ingves said on Monday.

The government has given the Financial Supervisory Authority a brief to look over rules on mortgage repayments and the loan ceiling in the light of soaring inflation and tighter monetary policy, with the watchdog due to hand over its findings by the end of the week.

"It is an inappropriate measure that would damage Sweden if they were to implement it," Ingves said in an interview in daily Aftonbladet.

For decades Swedes have piled up debts, encouraged by interest-only mortgages and tax-deductions while a dysfunctional rental market has left many with little option but to buy a property.

Ultra-low or even negative interest rates over the last decade have added to the problem.

War in Ukraine and an inflation rate near double digits have raised worries that heavily indebted households won't be able to cope with sharply rising interest rates.

House prices have already started to fall and the central bank reckons the dip will be relatively shallow - about 20% by next summer from a peak in spring this year.

"It would be a very unfortunate signal .... to say that as soon as it gets a bit more expensive to borrow, we should stop paying down our mortgages," Ingves said.

Ingves may not need to worry, however.

In an interview over the weekend, FSA chief Erik Thedeen - who will take over as central bank chief in January - said it was a "very bad idea" to ease repayment rules.

"There are many better measures that fiscal policy can provide," he said. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)



