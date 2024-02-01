UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday said a lawmaker who represents a mainly Jewish area had effectively been hounded out of office after he announced he would not seek re-election.

Mike Freer's decision not to stand again in an election expected this year comes amid a surge in anti-Semitic incidents since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Freer, 63, is not Jewish but his Finchley and Golders Green constituency in north London has one of the country's biggest Jewish communities.

Locals say they have been targeted for verbal abuse by some pro-Palestinian supporters since the conflict in Gaza broke out on October 7.

In a letter to his local constituency group, published online late on Wednesday, Freer said he has had "several serious threats" to his personal safety, including an arson attack on his office.

Sunak's spokesman told reporters: "No elected representative deserves to be abused or intimidated and the attacks and abuse that Mike Freer references are clearly deeply distressing.

"They're not just an attack on him but an attack on British democracy ... people are free to debate issues passionately and have robust debate. Intimidation and abuse is simply unacceptable."

Since he was first elected in 2010, Freer has been targeted by Muslims Against Crusades, which the UK government has banned as a terror organisation.

That, and the 2021 murder of fellow Conservative MP David Amess, had placed "intolerable stress" on his husband and wider family, he wrote.

Amess's killer Ali Harbi Ali, an Islamic State group follower, had visited Freer's constituency office but the lawmaker was not there.

Freer told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Thursday that the arson attack on December 24 was "the final straw".

"Obviously your husband or your family's views have to carry a lot of weight. And when someone worries that, 'are you going to come home at night', you have to take that seriously," he said.

Amess's murder came after the 2016 killing of Labour MP Jo Cox, who was shot and stabbed by a neo-Nazi sympathiser before the Brexit referendum.

In 2010, Labour MP Stephen Timms was stabbed and seriously wounded by an Islamist extremist as he met constituents in east London.

Freer told the Mail that hostility towards MPs was "par for the course" but added: "You shouldn't really have to think, am I going to survive the day?"

He has previously said that he and a number of other MPs now wear stab vests when meeting constituents.

House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle has promised to improve safety for MPs. He told ITV on Thursday: "We all get death threats. But Mike really has been targeted."

He also urged lawmakers to "turn down the heat".

"People reflect how we treat each other, and that's why I want us to have a nicer politics within the House," he told Sky News.