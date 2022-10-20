Sterling weakened on Thursday as political chaos unfolded in the UK and as a Bank of England official's comments prompted a further scaling back of bets on a full percentage-point November rate hike.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss battled to retain her grip on power, a day after a second top minister quit and rowing and jostling broke out among her lawmakers in parliament.

Against this backdrop, the pound fell 0.4% to $1.1179 . The pound was also down 0.4% versus the euro at 87.45 pence after briefly touching a one-week low at 87.57 pence.

"The somewhat chaotic political scenes we are seeing are weighing on sterling to a degree, evidenced by the fact that cable (sterling/dollar) has traded down from around the 1.14 handle to just below 1.12 over the past couple of days," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"But the big supporting factor is that, despite the political chaos, underlying economic policy is seen as being in safe hands with Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor."

After only six weeks in the role, Truss's premiership has seen a bond market rout and a U-turn on almost all of her fiscal policy programme. Wednesday saw her lose her interior minister, less than a week after she fired her finance minister.

Analysts said a dialling back of aggressive rate hike bets following comments from the BoE's Ben Broadbent also weighed on sterling.

Broadbent said the BoE is poised to respond to changes in Britain's tax and spending policies but it remains to be seen if interest rates go up as much as investors have been expecting.

Investors reined in further their bets of a full percentage-point interest rate increase by the BoE next month following the comments. Yields on British government bonds or gilts also fell.

The 30-year gilt yield was last down around 5 basis points on the day at 3.94%.

"The dip in sterling is more driven by monetary policy than politics," said Colin Asher, senior economist at Mizuho Bank.

"Broadbent noted that the policy rate may not need to go up as much as markets are pricing and short-term gilt yields and sterling both declined."

The BoE is tasked with bringing down soaring inflation, with data on Wednesday showing food prices pushed British inflation into double digits last month.

The central bank said on Monday it would start selling some of its huge stock of British government bonds from Nov. 1, to avoid clashing with a government fiscal statement on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Susan Fenton)



