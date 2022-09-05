Sri Lankan shares extended a rally to a fifth straight session on Monday on gains in financial stocks.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index rose 0.54% to 9,366.39. The index climbed nearly 6% last week.

* Last week, the tourism-dependent nation reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion subject to certain conditions.

* The nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, as it struggles with soaring inflation, economic contraction and a severe shortage of essential items caused by a record slump in foreign reserves.

* Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Monday a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers is expected to become law in a couple of weeks.

* On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 203.4 million shares from 144.6 million shares in the previous session.

* LOLC Finance and LOLC Development Finance were the top boosts to the index, advancing 14.6% and 25%, respectively.

* The equity market turnover was at 4.14 billion rupees ($11.66 million), compared with 4.21 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing about 709.1 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 4.07 billion rupees worth of shares, data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 355.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)



