Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he hoped to open enlargement talks between the European Union and Ukraine before the end of his country's six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the EU on Dec. 31.

Sanchez was addressing a plenary session of the European Parliament to lay out his government's initiatives while leading the Council since July 1. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)