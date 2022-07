Spain's public deficit, including the central government, social security system and regions, but not including town halls, widened to 1.5% of gross domestic product in the first five months of the year, the Budget Ministry said on Friday.

The deficit figure was equivalent to 2.98% of GDP in the same period a year ago and 0.60% of GDP in the first four months of 2022, the ministry said. (Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)



Reuters