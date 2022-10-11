Madrid - The Spanish government will seek to reduce national natural gas consumption by at least 5.1% and potentially by as much as 13.5% in the period between August and March under a new energy contingency plan, the energy minister said in a presentation.

The plan will promote self-generated energy and provide aid and tax breaks on renewable energy as well as subsidised loans for small businesses investing in energy efficiency, Teresa Ribera told reporters on Tuesday.

