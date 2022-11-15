Spanish consumer prices rose 7.3% year-on-year in October, down from 8.9% in the period through September, final data released by the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters saw the 12-month inflation through October at 7.3%, the same as the flash estimate released two weeks ago.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was 6.2% year-on-year, the same level as a month earlier.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised price stood at 7.3%, the same as the INE's previous estimate two weeks ago. (Reporting by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)