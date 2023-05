Spain posted a current account surplus of 5.58 billion euros ($6.14 billion) in March, compared to a deficit of 69 million euros in the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

That compared to a surplus of 2.29 billion euros in February, according to the central bank.

($1 = 0.9084 euros) (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro)