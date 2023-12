Spain posted a current account surplus of 3.77 billion euros ($4.17 billion) in October, compared to a surplus of 1.23 billion euros in the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Friday.

That compared to a surplus of 2.97 billion euros in September, according to the central bank.

