Spain posted a current account surplus of 3.99 billion euros ($4.40 billion) in May, up from 2.62 billion euros in the same month a year earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Monday.

The May surplus was also higher than the 1.84 billion euro surplus in April, the central bank said.

($1 = 0.9075 euros) (Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)