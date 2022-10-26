Workers at Azul Handling that provides ground handling services to Ryanair at 22 Spanish airports plan to hold several 24-hour strikes between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8 to demand better working conditions, their union USO said on Wednesday.

Workers are demanding negotiations on a new collective agreement and seeking breakthroughs on issues such as occupational risk prevention and working shifts.

USO called 24-hour strikes on Oct. 28-Nov. 1; on Dec. 8, 11, 30 and 31 and on Jan. 6 and 8, all during holidays or long weekends. It has also announced partial stoppages every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in November and on several days in December.

The strike at Azul Handling follows walkouts across Europe as staff demand better pay amid rising costs of living and complain about deteriorating working conditions prompted by a boom in travel that followed the lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Jason Neely)



