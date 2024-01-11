Ryanair passengers have not shown any concern about flying on Boeing 737 aircraft since the grounding of some 737 MAX jets after a cabin panel blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Thursday.

"We see no indication of any passenger concern ... not one passenger," O'Leary told Reuters.

Ryanair is one Boeing's largest customers and operates different variants of the 737 MAX from the type that has been grounded. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin Editing by David Goodman)