Russian wholesale gasoline and diesel prices rose again on Friday after the government lifted a ban on most diesel exports.

Diesel prices were 0.68% higher on the day at 57,880 roubles ($576.70) per tonne, according to data from the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices rose 0.31% to 57,192 roubles per tonne, according to exchange data.