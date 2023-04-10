Russian forces are pressing attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, focusing on two cities and pounding Ukrainian positions with air strikes and artillery barrages, Kyiv said on Monday.

FIGHTING

* Ukraine's military reported continued Russian strikes, with the heaviest fighting still focused on two cities in the Donetsk region - Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

* Russia has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the Russian defence ministry said.

* Russia plans to overhaul its air defence forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defences to counter Finland's accession to NATO, a commander in Russia's aerospace forces said.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

LEAKED DOCUMENTS

* Ukraine has been forced to amend some of its military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive due to a leak of classified U.S. documents, CNN reported on Monday, citing a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

* Some Western security experts and U.S. officials suspect that highly classified military and intelligence documents that appeared online, with details ranging from Ukraine's air defences to Israel's Mossad spy agency, may have been leaked by someone from the United States.

POPE'S EASTER MESSAGE

* Pope Francis appeared to ask Russians to seek the truth about their country's invasion of Ukraine in his Easter message to the world.

CHILDREN

* More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war.

DIPLOMACY, TRADE

* President Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus needs guarantees that Russia will defend the country "like its own territory" in the event of external attack, state-owned BelTA reported. He also met Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in the Belarusian capital Minsk.

* Russia threatened to bypass a U.N.-brokered grain deal unless obstacles to its farm exports were removed, while talks in Turkey agreed that removal of barriers was needed to extend the agreement beyond next month.

IN-DEPTH STORIES

* ANALYSIS-Russia's military production, state splurge ease sanctions pain (Compiled by Reuters editors)



