Twelve ships carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia having abandoned a U.N.-backed deal to guarantee exports from the war zone, while Kyiv and other cities came under renewed air attack from Moscow's forces.

GRAIN DEAL

* A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said, despite Russia's decision to pull out of the accord.

* Moscow's decision, which it said was prompted by blasts it blamed on Kyiv that damaged Russian naval ships in a Crimean port, is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and triggering higher prices.

* The U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said civilian cargo ships must never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal.

* Moscow has asked the U.N. Security Council to convene on Monday to discuss Saturday's attack, in which it said Ukraine used 16 drones to attack Russia's Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol.

FIGHTING

* Russian forces pounded energy facilities across Ukraine with missiles on Monday, causing blackouts and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said. There was no immediate word on casualties.

* Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 18 targets, mostly energy infrastructure, had been hit in the latest wave of missile and drone strikes on 10 Ukrainian regions.

* The Russian army repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Luhansk regions, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Sunday. It also accused Ukraine of firing near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but said the radiation situation remained normal, TASS reported.

* Ukraine's east military command said there were fierce battles near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, and Ukrainian forces had held back Russian assaults on two other areas in the region, around Avdiivka and Uhledar.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

QUOTES

"Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians," said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter. (Compiled by Gareth Jones)



