Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive.

FIGHTING

* Echoing a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times of Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic advances, Russia launched 32 missiles in the early hours, Ukraine's Air Force said. Half were shot down, it added, a lower rate than normal.

* Among them, air defences in the south downed eight Kalibr missiles fired from a ship in the Black Sea, Ukrainian officials said. Other missiles struck northern and western Ukraine as well as the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad.

* Russia has usually carried out its biggest waves of air strikes in daylight, striking energy facilities, but Ukrainian officials suggest Moscow is starting to adapt strategy, including using air balloons for reconnaissance.

* Six Russian balloons were spotted over Kyiv and most were shot down after being engaged by air defences, the capital's military administration said.

* The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday Ukrainians forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region, although it provided no details.

* Ukrainian forces have repelled some Russian attacks but the situation remains difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said.

* Russian forces have launched attacks on several settlements, including Paraskoviivka on the northern approaches to Bakhmut, and on Opytne and Klishchiivka villages on its southern approaches, Ukrainian military analysts said.

* Russia has lost around half its best tanks in the year since it invaded Ukraine and is struggling to replace them, a research centre said.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

POLITICS, AID

* Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Moscow had never asked Minsk to go to war in Ukraine, and that he would only order his troops to fight alongside ally Russia

if another country attacked Belarus

, state-run Belta news agency reported.

* The U.N. General Assembly will vote next week on a draft resolution stressing the need to reach a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the founding United Nations Charter.

* The European Union's top diplomat urged countries to join Germany in sending tanks to Ukraine after media reports that Denmark and the Netherlands said they would not deliver the Leopard 2 battle tanks.

* NATO countries are ramping up production of artillery munitions as Ukraine is burning through shells much faster than the West can make them, the alliance said.

* Ukraine's state arms producer said it had launched joint production of shells with a central European country in NATO, and that it plans to develop and produce other arms and military hardware with allies.

* Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan will

invite his Ukrainian counterpart

to the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting to be held in Germany on Feb. 18, Kyodo reported. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar and Mark Heinrich)



