The head of the Wagner mercenary force said his troops had raised the Russian flag over the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut's administrative building, but Ukraine's military said its defenders were still fighting in the ruined streets.

FIGHTING

* A spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command told Reuters that Russian forces were "very far" from capturing Bakhmut despite a claim by the chief of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that they had done so.

* Six civilians were killed and eight wounded in Russian shelling of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said. The town is 20 km (12.5 miles) west of Bakhmut. Reuters could not independently verify the number of casualties.

* Russia will move its tactical nuclear weapons close to the western borders of Belarus, the Russian envoy to Minsk said on Sunday, placing them at NATO's threshold in a move likely to further escalate Moscow's standoff with the West.

RUSSIAN WAR BLOGGER KILLED

* Russia said it had arrested a woman suspected of blowing up a prominent war blogger in a St Petersburg cafe on Sunday as nationalist politicians and commentators accused Ukraine of the crime and called for retribution.

* Vladlen Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, appears to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.

* Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee accused Ukrainian intelligence services and the organisation of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny of being behind the killing of Tatarsky, Russian media reported on Monday.

REPORTER'S ARREST

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, whom Russia accuses of spying, in a call on Sunday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said Washington should not politicize the case.

DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit Poland on April 5, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said.

