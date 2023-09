Kyiv carried out a drone strike on the city of Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Monday, Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, said on Tuesday, according to a report by Russia's RIA news agency.

Likhachev said six drones were launched at the city, and all were destroyed.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

