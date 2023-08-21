PHOTO
A Ukrainian drone was downed over Moscow region, Russian news agencies said, citing the defence ministry.
Another drone was jammed over Moscow region earlier on Monday, causing it to crash. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
