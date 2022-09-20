Russia's Black Sea fleet has relocated some of its submarines from port of Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk in Krasnodor Krai in southern Russia, the British military said on Tuesday.

The relocation is likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability, the Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Twitter.

"In the last two months, the fleet headquarters and its main naval aviation airfield have been attacked", the Ministry added.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)



