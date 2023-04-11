Russians' foreign currency deposits held abroad exceeded those held domestically in 2022, the central bank said on Tuesday, driven by Western sanctions, FX transfer commissions and a push by Moscow to reduce dollar assets in the country.

Despite Russian authorities' 'dedollarisation' drive, the share of dollar and euro deposits in Russian banks remains high, the central bank said, and significantly higher than deposits in Chinese yuan, which has developed a stronger role in Russia's economy in the past year. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)