MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russian wholesale gasoline prices continued to decline on Wednesday, while diesel prices slid too amid government efforts to ensure stability on the domestic fuel market.

Gasoline Ai-92 grade prices were down 0.16% on the day to 50,062 roubles ($538.24) per metric ton, data from the St Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) showed.

Diesel prices declined by 2.68% on the day to 56,532 roubles per metric ton, exchange data showed, after not moving much on Tuesday.

Russia introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept. 21 to tackle high prices and shortages. The government eased restrictions on Oct. 6, allowing the export of diesel by pipeline, but kept measures on gasoline exports in place.

($1 = 93.0100 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)



