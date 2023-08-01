A doctor was killed and a nurse was wounded in Russian shelling of a hospital in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on Tuesday, regional officials said.

"Today at 11:10 (0810 GMT), the enemy launched another attack on the peaceful residents of our community," military administration head Roman Mrochko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Photos posted by officials showed the bloodied floor of a balcony and a gaping hole in a roof with debris strewn over the floor.

Reuters could not independently verify the details of the report.

Mrochko said the young doctor had only worked in his job for a few days and that doctors were fighting for the life of the nurse.

The surgery department of the facility was also damaged in the shelling, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom; editing by Tom Balmforth and Alex Richardson)



