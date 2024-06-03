The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the dollar on Monday.

By 0715 GMT the rouble was 0.3% stronger at 89.83 to the dollar after trading in a range of 89.798 to 90.200.

Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.25% at 97.48 and also gained 0.25% to 12.36 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $81.13 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.29% at 1,122.47 while the rouble-based MOEX index lost 0.51% to 3,200.75. ($1 = 89.8325 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )



