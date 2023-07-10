The Russian rouble steadied on Monday, paring early losses to edge away from a more than 15-month low hit last week after a slump triggered by last month's abortive armed mutiny.

Capital controls and shrinking imports have helped insulate the rouble against geopolitics during the more than 16 months since Russia invaded Ukraine, but mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's aborted march towards Moscow on June 24 reverberated through markets and raised questions about President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

By 1128 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at 91.23, having hit 93.85 last week, its weakest point since March 28, 2022.

It had gained 0.4% to trade at 99.96 versus the euro . It had firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 12.59 .

Veles Capital analysts said the rouble was trying to correct higher, but still is not giving confident signals in favour of developing a strengthening trend.

Seeking to project an aura of calm, Russian authorities have blamed the rouble's around 7% slump in the last few weeks on falling export revenues and recovering imports, but analysts acknowledge the impact of domestic political concerns and increased net capital outflows.

"The Kremlin unambiguously does not see a threat to the country's financial stability," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. "On the contrary, the situation is better than could have been predicted. As far as the exchange rate is concerned, it happens and in no way threatens financial stability."

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $78.01 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.8% to 984.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.6% higher at 2,850.3 points. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond, William Maclean)



