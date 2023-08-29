The Russian rouble weakened slightly on Tuesday in early trade, failing to draw much support from exporters' residual sales of FX earnings to meet a monthly deadline for tax payments.

The usual end-of-month pattern has failed to boost the currency this week as large exporters appear to have stocked up on roubles in advance, traders said.

The rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 95.44 and eased fractionally to 103.21 versus the euro and 13.07 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was barely changed at $84.39 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS stock index was flat at 1,058 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 3,209 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)



