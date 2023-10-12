The Russian rouble rose nearly 3% on Thursday, a day after the country's authorities obliged some exporters to sell foreign currency to stabilize the exchange rate.

By 0503 GMT, the rouble was 2.9% stronger against the dollar at 97.29. Earlier in the session, it passed the 97 mark, reaching 96.46.

It also rose 2.8% to 103.49 versus the euro and 2.8% against the yuan at 13.31.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing a mandatory sale of foreign exchange proceeds for some exporting companies on Wednesday. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Varun H K)



