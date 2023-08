Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the Black Sea grain deal would be one of the items on the agenda of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's talks on Thursday and Friday with his Turkish counterpart.

Russia pulled out of the Turkish-brokered deal, which had enabled Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports, in July. (Reporting by Filipp Lebedev Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)