PHOTO
Russian forces have stopped Ukraine's counteroffensive and are now pushing forward on all fronts, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters)
Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday
PHOTO
Russian forces have stopped Ukraine's counteroffensive and are now pushing forward on all fronts, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported. (Reporting by Reuters)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.