June 28 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may raise its key interest rate at its July 21 meeting after keeping the cost of borrowing unchanged since September last year, the RIA news agency quoted deputy governor Alexei Zabotkin as saying on Wednesday.

"We see that the balance of risks is tilted towards pro-inflationary ones," Zabotkin told reporters in Vladivostok.

Domestic demand has grown, he said, both from the private and the public sector, and lending has picked up.

Central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina also signalled at the bank's policy meeting this month that its stance has become more hawkish. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)