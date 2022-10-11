Households and businesses' inflationary expectations remain elevated, the Bank of Russia's Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told lawmakers on Tuesday, and the decline in inflation may now be slower than previously thought.

The central bank cut its key rate to 7.5% last month, but suggested its rate-cutting drive could end soon, omitting guidance about studying the need for future reductions.

Zabotkin said the neutral rate range remained at 5-6%. The bank's inflation forecast for 2022 of a rise by 11-13% is still in place, he added. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by William Maclean)



