Russia's central bank is not targeting a specific rouble rate and any exchange rate is acceptable, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a financial forum on Thursday, as the rouble plummeted to a more than 15-month low.

Nabiullina said the bank was only prepared to intervene in the market when risks to financial stability arise.

There are no such risks currently, she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Toby Chopra)